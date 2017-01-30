Tottenham trolled by rivals over embarrassing mistakes on advertising

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a bit of embarrassment after seemingly being caught out for making two awful spelling mistakes in their advertising.

The billboard appeared at a London Underground platform and was advertising PREMIUM packages at the club’s new stadium.

Unfortunately, some eagle-eyed commuters and generally just people who know how to spell noticed that something wasn’t quite right with the ad.

Impressive from Tottenham, who have managed to spell premium wrong twice in one advert, in two completely different ways #THFC pic.twitter.com/uiDJLlOboj — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) January 29, 2017

The Tottenham advertising team would have certainly been left red-faced over this one as the spelling of premium appears to be wrong not once, but twice on the advertisement, as seen in the tweet above.

Naturally, that led to rival supporters having a great time mocking them on Twitter, although Spurs fans quickly responded by telling them that it was merely the way that the posters had been stuck on that had created the embarrassing mishap.

While that ruined the joke and pushed the blame on those putting up the posters instead, it’s not a good look for the club either way as they look to build excitement over what looks likely to be a stunning new home in the years to come.