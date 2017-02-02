Arsenal team news: Arsene Wenger to hand winger further responsibility against Chelsea as star midfielder is ruled out

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will start in central midfield for Arsenal against Chelsea at the weekend after Aaron Ramsey was ruled out, report the Standard.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was once considered one of the most exciting English talents around. However, he hasn’t progressed as many expected he would during his time at the Emirates.

While his physical attributes, his bullish strength and lightening speed, are second to none; he is still exceptionally raw. Now 23-years-old, the Ox needs to add some genuine end-product to his game if he wants to go to the very top. He is still lacking in that department, but that doesn’t appear to have deterred Arsene Wenger from handing him further responsibilities in the Arsenal side.

As per the Standard, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fielded in midfield as the Gunners visit Stamford Bridge this weekend. The Standard believe that Ramsey will not be fit to face the Blues, and thus Oxlade-Chamberlain will deputise. We will have to wait and see whether this is a masterstroke or a naive mistake from Wenger.