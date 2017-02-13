Alexis Sanchez offered more money and guaranteed titles to leave Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has 18 months left on his Arsenal contract and there is no guarantee that he will extend his Gunners stay.

The Chilean has been offered a new £180,000-a-week deal by Arsenal, according to The Mirror, who report that this falls short of his demands.

It is also claimed by The Mirror that Sanchez is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war involving French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Italian rulers Juventus.

Both clubs are expected to offer Alexis more than Arsenal financially, with The Mirror stating that Juve are piecing together a “huge” financial package for the summer.

However, PSG and Juve can offer more than just money. They can both almost guarantee domestic titles, especially with Alexis on board.

Juve’s monopoly on the Serie A trophy is stronger than ever. The Turin side have won the championship in each of the last five seasons and are seven points clear with 14 games to play this term.

Meanwhile, PSG have been crowned champions of France four years in a row and, although they currently trail Monaco by three points, the Parisians are odds-on favourites to make in five on the spin.