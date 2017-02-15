Arsenal get hilarious meme treatment as Bayern Munich kill their UCL dreams… Again

Posted by
Arsenal get hilarious meme treatment as Bayern Munich kill their UCL dreams… Again

Arsenal are out of the Champions League. Yes, technically it is only half time in this two-legged tie, but at 5-1 down the Gunners are dead and buried.

I know it. You know it. And the internet memers most definitely know it.

Please enjoy a selection of the best LOL@Arsenal memes.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top