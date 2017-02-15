Arsenal get hilarious meme treatment as Bayern Munich kill their UCL dreams… Again

Arsenal are out of the Champions League. Yes, technically it is only half time in this two-legged tie, but at 5-1 down the Gunners are dead and buried.
I know it. You know it. And the internet memers most definitely know it.
Please enjoy a selection of the best LOL@Arsenal memes.
Arsenal:
Get through the group stage?
Meet Bayern in the knockout stages?
Get eliminated. REPEAT.? pic.twitter.com/MuSoQQfhbM
— TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 15, 2017
“Bayern record dominant win over Arsenal. Arsene Wenger now under huge pressure” #AFC https://t.co/kb4efbIS9p pic.twitter.com/iiISRuXpDT
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 15, 2017
Whenever Bayern Attacks Arsenal ????pic.twitter.com/pY66oudPkW
— Soldier ? (@PatohShanqueels) February 15, 2017
Arsenal fans now… pic.twitter.com/HuMoE8hbck
— Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) February 15, 2017
Bayern vs Arsenal heat map pic.twitter.com/ONpPdgBJPl
— Joe Spencer (@joespencer2008) February 15, 2017
Waiting for Arsenal Fan TV tonight like.. pic.twitter.com/HnbtRGufxL
— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 15, 2017
Arsenal sliding out the Champions League be like… pic.twitter.com/YIvH3sCksn
— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) February 15, 2017
Arsenal fans watching this Champions League tie like.. pic.twitter.com/WKlGPD7Lqw
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 15, 2017
