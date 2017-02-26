AC Milan full-back being tracked by three household names as the Serie A giants ditherer on extending his contract

AC Milan defender Matia De Sciglio is being tracked by three European heavyweights as the Serie A side dither on a contract extension, report Calciomercato.

De Sciglio was once considered one of the most exciting young full-backs when he broke onto the scene at Milan, but all has not gone to plan in the Italian’s development. Now 24-years-old, he is yet to reach the heights many expected him to scale, despite making 30 appearances for the Italian national team.

As Calciomercato report, De Sciglio’s contract with Milan comes to an end in 2018, and the Italian outlet believe that Milan have been hesitant to offer him an extension. They believe that has alerted three of Europe’s biggest sides, including two of Milan’s Serie A counterparts.

Calciomercato believe that Juventus, Napoli and Barcelona are all monitoring De Sciglio’s situation. They note that Juventus are in pole position to secure his services, but the other two remain in the race. De Sciglio’s may be a situation to keep an eye on ahead of the summer transfer window.