Liverpool fans won’t be impressed with Klopp’s target to solve goalkeeping headache

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on experienced Saint Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier, but face competition from bitter rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp has had his issues with both Simon Mignolet and summer signing Loris Karius since arriving at Anfield, with both men guilty of making costly and high-profile errors.

In turn, signing a goalkeeper would seem like a priority for the German tactician this summer to finally resolve the problem and gain assurances between the posts in the short and long term.

However, according to Yahoo Sports journalist Manu Lonjon, as reported by The Daily Star, the Reds are said to be targeting a bitterly underwhelming target.

It’s claimed that Klopp is monitoring Ruffier, a relatively unknown 30-year-old, although the veteran shot-stopper must be doing something right as he’s also reportedly attracting interest from both Everton and West Ham United.

Ruffier has been a stalwart for St Etienne since joining them from Monaco in 2011, and in his defence he has 190 appearances for the club and has three caps for France.

Nevertheless, is this really the type of signing that Liverpool fans want? He may well be an upgrade on their current options, but he’s certainly not going to be seen as the solution by many supporters who will be left scratching their head.

With Klopp and Liverpool struggling since the turn of the year, they face a real battle to avoid their campaign becoming a real disaster if they miss out on the top four in the Premier League.

Strengthening the squad in the summer will be absolutely crucial as they have ultimately fallen away this season due to a lack of depth and quality across the pitch, and fans will surely be expecting some inspirational additions.

It doesn’t look as though they’re getting one between the posts though, with Ruffier seemingly their idea of a solution.