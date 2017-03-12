(Video) Memphis Depay shows Manchester United what they’re missing with incredible strike from the halfway line

Manchester United flop Memphis Depay has just scored an absolute stunner for Lyon.

The Dutch international brought high expectations with him to Old Trafford, but failed to replicate his best form in a Man United shirt. He was subsequently shipped off to Lyon in the January transfer window, and he is starting to revive his career.

Depay showcased his supreme quality with this ridiculous goal for the Ligue 1 outfit. There’s echoes of David Beckham against Wimbledon in this one.