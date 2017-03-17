Europa League QF draw: Man United resume Anderlecht rivalry, Ajax paired with Schalke

Manchester United were paired with Belgian league leaders Anderlecht as the Europa League QF draw was made on Friday afternoon.

United will play the first leg away from home at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday, April 13, with the return match taking place at Old Trafford seven days later.

Anderlecht beat Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia 2-0 on aggregate in the last 16, having scraped past Zenit on away goals in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo were also given Belgian opposition, while there will be a Dutch-German clash between Ajax and Schalke.

The final tie out the hat saw Lyon handed a two-legged test against Besiktas.

Europa League QF draw

Anderlecht v Manchester United

Celta Vigo v Genk

Ajax v Schalke

Lyon v Besiktas

United will be big favourites to progress against Anderlecht.

The two sides have met six times previously.

Anderlecht won the last match 2-1 in the Champions League group phase back in 2000, but that came one month after United had thrashed them 5-1 at Old Trafford.

The other four meetings all occurred before the formation of the Champions League, with United winning 4-3 on aggregate in 1968 – winning 3-0 at home and losing 3-1 away – after thrashing Anderlecht 10-0 and 2-0 in 1956.