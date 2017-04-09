Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea target to remain with Serie A giants, club have no desperate need for £37M fee

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara has claimed that his side do not need to cash-in on defender Manolas in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Manolas’ performances in recent seasons have seen him establish himself as an important member of Roma’s squad, and one of the best players in his position in Serie A. His classy distribution from Roma’s back-line accompanied by his combative defensive style appears to be attracting plenty of attention from Premier League sides.

Calciomercato believe that Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in securing the Greek international’s services as they look to bolster their defences in the summer.

However, it doesn’t appear as though Roma are keen to sell, nor is there any desperate need for cash. Calciomercato quote the club’s sporting director Frederic Massara, who insists that the Serie A giants do not need to sell Manolas in the summer in order to comply with financial fair play regulations.

“Manolas? There’s a high chance he’ll stay. Though there are certain obligations like FFP, there’s no need to sell him at the moment.”

If Roma do decide to part with Manolas in the summer, Calciomercato believe that they will demand a fee in the region of £37million.