West Brom face competition from Premier League counterparts in the race to sign £20M-rated Liverpool defender

West Brom will rival Crystal Palace for the signature of Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho, according to The Sun.

Sakho initially appeared to be an astute acquisition by Liverpool, with his performances earning him a regular spot in the side. However, after falling out with Jurgen Klopp, it fast became clear that he had no future with the Premier League giants. He subsequently joined Crystal Palace on loan in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has made six appearances for Palace, winning five of them and keeping a clean sheet in four. His good form does not appear to have gone unnoticed.

The Sun report that West Brom, and Crystal Palace, are both interested in singing Sakho on a permanent basis from Liverpool in the summer. The tabloid note that the Reds could demand as much as £20million in exchange for Sakho, despite him not being considered an important asset. It remains to be seen whether either side will be prepared to pay that fee.