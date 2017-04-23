David Silva injury suffered vs Arsenal expected to rule City star out of Man United derby

Manchester City’s chances of completing a Premier League double over local rivals Manchester United have been dealt a blow after David Silva suffered a suspected hamstring injury.

The City playmaker limped out of Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal vs Arsenal midway through the first half at Wembley Stadium.

Any sort of hamstring problem would likely rule Silva out of Thursday night’s Manchester Derby.

Silva has been a key player for City this season, providing seven Premier League assists, as well as two goals.

He will surly be missed against United, who can climb above City into the top four with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

City won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in September, when Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho were on target in a 2-1 away victory.

Silva played a starring role in that game, despite not making a direct assist.

Not since the 2013-14 season have City beaten United home and away in the Premier League.

United closed the gap on City by beating Burnley in their game in hand on Sunday.