(Photos) Latest images of new Tottenham stadium feature three-stand White Hart Lane looking sadder than ever

RIP White Hart Lane.

As Tottenham Hotspur continue to develop their new stadium, they are steadily destroying their old one.

White Hart Lane is just a three-sided ground now, after the West Stand was completely flattened.

Just a few weeks ago, the West Stand was the home of Tottenham’s changing rooms, offices, top corporate facilities and some of their more wealthy season-ticket holders.

Now, it is a wasteland of rubble, scattered with diggers and workmen.

Spurs are building their new ground next to and partly on top of their original base.

The new stadium is expected to be ready at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Pictures courtesy of TottenhamHotspur.com.