AC Milan set to make £70.7M move for Bundesliga striker

Italian giants AC Milan are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, beating Chelsea to the signing, as reported by the Express.

As per the Express, the former St Etienne striker is open to leaving Dortmund this summer after having spent the last four years at the club, with PSG and Real Madrid looking at potentially signing the forward.

Milan, who have recently been taken over by a Chinese consortium, believe Aubameyang has the ability to restore the Serie A side back to the very top of world football, and are even willing to offer the striker a deal worth £136,ooo-a-week, which would make the striker the highest paid player in the league, according to the Express.

Should Aubameyang join the Italian side, he would the club’s eighth signing of the summer and would be a serious statement to the rest of Italy, and Europe, that the seven-time Champions of Europe mean business.