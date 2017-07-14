Lacazette ready to impress

Alexandre Lacazette is set to take the Premier League by storm, according to his new team-mate Alex Iwobi.

Lacazette has become Arsenal’s record signing after Arsene Wenger paid Lyon over £50m for his services and the French international wasted little time in showing his talents, scoring just fifteen minutes into a friendly with Sydney FC.

Having scored 35 goals for Lyon last season, Iwobu has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

Speaking to Metro, Iwobi said, “As you can see he will add goals to the team and bring good link-up play”.

“He is already enjoying his time here and having good chemistry with the lads. I’m sure there’s a lot to come from him this season.”

After mounting criticism over his tenure last season, Wenger is hoping his fellow countryman can help Arsenal back into the Champions League after his prolific spell with Lyon.

“Obviously we had that little drought in the middle of the season, hopefully we’ve already seen what we can improve on”, added Iwobi.

Wenger is still being linked with Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, but PSG ready to offer the 19 year old €12m wages a year, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings. A move from Sampdoria for out-of-favour midfielder Jack Wilshere could add to Wenger’s transfer kitty.