Juventus hotshot to reject Barca’s overtures

Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala has rejected speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The Argentine forward has been linked with a move to the Catalian giants as speculation intensifies that Neymar will move to PSG for a world record fee.

And with Barcelona linked with, amongst others, Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho as a potential replacement, Dybala insists he is more than happy to remain with Juventus for the forseeable future.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Palermo forward said, “The transfer market? I’m happy here,” he said after Juventus beat PSG 3-2 in the International Champions Cup in Miami.

“I’m fine with Juventus, I’m going to train at my best to make it a great season.”

Dybala has made a significant impression in Turin, after joining from Palermo in 2015.

The Argentine scored 23 goals during his first season and following that up with 19 in 2016-17.

He scored two crucial goals in the first leg of his team’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Barcelona, setting Juventus on their way to a 3-0 win.

Yet the Italian side couldn’t claim the trophy, beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Cardiff final in early June.

According to the report in the Daily Mail, Barcelona will need to pay £197m to trigger Neymar’s release clause and offer 500k in wages for the Brazilian.