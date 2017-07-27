Tottenham eye crucial signing of 10-time league winner, Pochettino seeks winning mentality

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to secure the signing of Benfica midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa, a player with 10 league winners medals to his name.

Spurs have been very quiet this summer as they’ve yet to make a single signing to improve Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, with Kyle Walker moving on to join Manchester City too.

While many would argue that they don’t need to splash out on reinforcements given their progress in recent years and the youngsters coming through, they’re still in need of key additions to make that last jump to win major honours.

According to The Sun, Fejsa has emerged as a target for Tottenham, with the Serbia international collecting ten league trophies in the last nine seasons across spells with Partizan Belgrade, Olympiacos and Benfica.

Whether the 28-year-old defensive midfielder is capable of adding to that haul with Tottenham remains to be seen, with Pochettino reportedly having to shift his focus away from Adrien Silva after failing with an £18m bid for the Sporting Lisbon star, as per the report.

Fejsa will likely be available for much less, but whether or not he’s ready to leave the Portuguese giants in favour of a move to the Premier League outfit to push them on to win silverware remains to be seen.

It’s also unclear as to how much work Tottenham will do in the summer transfer window, as although there’s still plenty of time for them to assess their options and make their moves, it will surely be a growing concern for supporters that the arrivals hoped for won’t be signing.