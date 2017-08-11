Arsenal’s £52m record signing starts with a bang, scoring just 90 seconds into debut

Arsenal’s record £52m signing Alex Lacazette took just 90 seconds to open his account for the club.

Arsene Wenger gave Lacazette his full debut for the club in their Premier League opener against Leicester. The Frenchman wasted little time, as he met a cross with a stooping header past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Lacazette had clearly heeded the words of Wenger ahead of the game, as the Arsenal manager challenged his new forward to score a goal a game in the Premier League.

As reported in the Independent, Wenger said, “With Lacazette it’s simple. He is an intelligent player and we have a game backed on mobility and technique and I think he can integrate with that well.”

Wenger added, “His record in France is to score one in 80 minutes. If he can maintain that record that would be ideal for us – as a game is 90 minutes that would guarantee you a goal.”

As Arsenal look to retain their place again in the Champions League, Wenger hopes Lacazette settles in English football as quickly as Zlatan Ibrahimovic did after leaving PSG.

“You could say that Ibrahimovic transferred an identical amount of goals from France to England. So that’s the target Lacazette should set,” Wenger added.