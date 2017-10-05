Barcelona to be without fans for second consecutive La Liga game, rivals won’t supply tickets

After playing behind closed doors last time out, Barcelona are set to be without their fans again after the international break for their trip to Atletico Madrid.

Due to the violent clashes that ensued following the Catalonia independence referendum last week, the decision was taken to play Barcelona’s encounter with Las Palmas without fans in the Nou Camp.

It resulted in a surreal situation with Barca staying professional and maintaining their perfect start to the campaign, but the club would have been disappointed not to have had the game postponed in order to allow their fans to watch at another time and date.

Unfortunately for the Barcelona faithful, it looks as though those who were planning to travel to the Spanish capital next weekend when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano are going to be left disappointed.

“Due to logistical problems in the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico de Madrid cannot supply the tickets previously offered to FC Barcelona supporters clubs ahead of La Liga match on Saturday 14th of October,” a statement from Barcelona read.

“Therefore, all FC Barcelona supporters clubs ticket applications for the above match have been cancelled.”

Provided that the situation doesn’t change, it will be the second consecutive game in which no Barcelona fans have been able to watch their side in action, and it will undoubtedly be difficult for the players to cope with the atmosphere inside the stadium without an away contingent.

It will also be a disappointment for many given the fact that it’s the first trip to the Wanda Metropolitano, with Atleti moving into their new home this season.