Arsenal transfer target pressuring Barcelona to let him leave this January

Arsenal transfer target Jose Arnaiz is desperate to play more

Reports in Spain claim the forward is keen on a loan move

Tottenham and Southampton are also among his suitors

Barcelona attacker Jose Arnaiz is reportedly pushing for his club to allow him a loan move to the Premier League this January amid transfer interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton, according to Diario Gol.

The 22-year-old has largely been restricted to appearances in Barca’s B team this season, and the report from Diario Gol claims he’s eager to be playing at the top level.

Arnaiz is prepared to go out on loan in order to achieve that, and that could be good news for Arsenal, who are mentioned as being among his suitors.

It makes sense that Arsene Wenger could be after a player of his type, with star forward Alexis Sanchez currently heading towards being a free agent at the end of the season.

The Chilean would need replacing at the Emirates Stadium and Arnaiz looks a player with the potential to do so at some point.

Still, a short-term move wouldn’t exactly be ideal for the Gunners’ current needs, so it remains to be seen how likely that particular deal is at this point in time.

Spurs and Southampton could be good destinations for Arnaiz on a temporary basis if he does want a chance to play more often and show Barcelona what he’s capable of ahead of returning to the Nou Camp to challenge for a place in their attack.