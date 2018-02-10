Arsenal star ruled out of North London Derby clash vs Tottenham through injury

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey has simply not shown up for the Tottenham game

The Welshman is reportedly set to miss the North London Derby today

Ramsey allegedly failed to report to the team hotel

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out of today’s North London Derby clash against Tottenham after reportedly failing to show up to the team hotel.

This is a breaking report from the Sun, with little more information currently available to explain the Wales international’s bizarre absence.

Ramsey scored a hat-trick against Everton last week and will be a big loss for the Gunners as they take on rivals Spurs in a must-win game today.

Evening Standard reporter James Benge claimed Ramsey would be on the bench at Wembley, with Jack Wilshere preferred alongside Mohamed Elneny in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI.

Elneny and Wilshere start, Ramsey on the bench — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 10, 2018

However, Arsenal’s official account have since confirmed their squad for today’s game, with Ramsey not even among the substitutes.

? Here it us – our team for this afternoon’s north London derby at Wembley#THFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/DhBPWoOaVe — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 10, 2018

This is far from ideal preparation for Arsenal as they need a win to close the gap on their north London neighbours, with Ramsey having a decent scoring record against Tottenham as well.

The 27-year-old has had his ups and downs in his Gunners career, but looked like entering another purple patch of form with his superb goalscoring display against Everton last week.

January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are both in Wenger’s first XI to take on Spurs.

UPDATE: Mattias Karen has since tweeted that Ramsey’s absence is merely down to a groin injury, so it may not be anything more suspicious than that.