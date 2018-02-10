“Sell him” – Arsenal fans furious with £52m superstar after “atrocious performance” against Tottenham

Arsenal fans took to twitter to slam a key star after their loss to Tottenham in the North London derby this afternoon.

Arsenal dropped three points at Wembley as Spurs closed the game out with a 1-0 win thanks to a Harry Kane goal.

Arsenal fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at one star in particular after Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette squandered a fantastic opportunity to level the game in the first-half.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second-half on the 49th minute. Kane beat Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to a header inside the Arsenal box as he latched onto a superb Ben Davies ball to nod past Petr Cech.

Kane’s effort proved to be the only goal of the game with Arsenal unable to draw level despite their late efforts.

Alexadre Lacazette was introduced into the action on the 65th minute alongside Alex Iwobi with the two Gunners replacing Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Arsene Wenger desperately tried to salvage a point.

Lacazette was granted a glorious opportunity to rescue a point on the 93rd minute for the away side but his effort glanced just wide of Hugo Lloris’ Tottenham goal.

Lacazette now has just one goal to his name in his last 13 Arsenal appearances and despite sealing a £52.7m move to Arsenal in the summer it appears that he is now being pushed out of the side by the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Fee per the Guardian)

Arsenal fans were quick to express their frustrations at Lacazette after he missed the glorious late chance and some even suggested that the Gunners should now cut their losses with the Frenchman by selling him in the summer.

That’s horrific from Lacazette. Any CF gets his body over it and goes with laces. — RG (@registability) February 10, 2018

Lacazette can at least enjoy his own standard in the Europa League. Atrocious performance. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 10, 2018

If only Lacazette was as sharp as his trim ? — #BlackieChan (@LethalBizzle) February 10, 2018

Sell Lacazette ASAP. If he isn’t gonna Play and he’s got to Henry levels of bottling what’s the point of paying him real life money — :: (@ACiwobi) February 10, 2018

Gonna start up a new FM18 career just so I can sell Lacazette — GöönRambler (@GoonRambler) February 10, 2018

Lacazette career is over now, fans hate him after this and now even wenger, sell him buy defense from the money — Yash (@Yashafc11) February 10, 2018

Wenger never wanted Lacazette which is fair I mean most of us didn’t as well but they kept starving us for a striker and he was only one left so whoever gave the final approval for him needs to sell him back to France — MKO (@Jims_SG) February 10, 2018