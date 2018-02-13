Bayern Munich team up with Marriott so fans can watch their team from bed

Bayern Munich have teamed up with Marriott to set up luxury rooms at the Allianz Arena for fans to watch their team from the comfort of their bed.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Bavarian giants are set to offer VIP booths with a difference to fans willing to pay for a particularly luxurious view of the pitch.

“We are delighted for two leading brands such as Courtyard by Marriott and FC Bayern to be entering into a long-term partnership,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“With Marriott International being the world’s largest hotel chain and FC Bayern one of the world’s most successful football clubs, I am convinced that this is a perfect match and very authentic partnership.

“I am particularly pleased that our fans can also benefit from this partnership, with our new official hotel partner providing them with attractive offers for both home and away matches.”

Bayern have been one of the most successful sides in Europe in recent years and shouldn’t be short of suitors to come and watch their games in style.