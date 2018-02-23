Europa League draw: Arsenal face Euro giants AC Milan in stand-out tie of round of 16

The Europa League draw for the round of 16 has been made, with European giants such as AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund finding out their fate.

In what is undoubtedly the tie of the round, Milan will take on Arsenal as the two sides will see this competition as their best hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Both clubs are struggling in the respective leagues for a top four finish, and so this will undoubtedly take on more significance than usual.

Gennaro Gattuso has led his side to an unbeaten 2018 to this point to suggest that they could be back on track, while they breezed through the group stage before seeing off Ludogorets in the last round.

While the Gunners looked comfortable in the group stage too, they almost came unstuck against Ostersunds on Thursday night, going 2-0 behind at the Emirates.

However, with their three-goal cushion from the first leg coupled with a Sead Kolasinac second-half effort, they were able to take their place in the round of 16 to now face the Rossoneri.

Elsewhere, Atleti will take on Lokomotiv with many fancying the Spanish giants to go all the way in this competition this year, while Dortmund take on Salzburg.

It’s getting interesting now for these sides as they’ll be desperate to go on and reach the final in Lyon, with the big prize of a direct path to Europe’s top table awaiting them if they can win it.

FULL DRAW:

Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig vs Zenit

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs Lyon

Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao

Sporting vs Plzen

Dortmund vs Salzburg

AC Milan vs Arsenal