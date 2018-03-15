Chelsea launch appeal to fans amid reports and footage of trouble with police ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after defeat to Barcelona, but there were also reports of trouble off the pitch to make it a less than pleasant trip for supporters.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, the Blues made key defensive mistakes and fell to a 3-0 loss at the Nou Camp with Lionel Messi leading the charge for the Catalan giants.

In truth, Chelsea will be frustrated as they gave a good account of themselves, but they weren’t able to capitalise on dangerous moments in the final third, struck the woodwork twice and weren’t perfect defensively which was needed in such a game.

Nevertheless, supporters had further problems off the pitch, as noted in the tweets below, as it was claimed that many clashed with police in Barcelona before the game outside the stadium.

In turn, Chelsea have now launched an appeal to any supporters involved in the problems to come forward and provide further information so that they can investigate the matter further.

It remains to be seen whether or not anything comes of it, but it sounds like a pretty unpleasant experience for some of these fans, who will now hope that action is taken for what they perceived to be completely unnecessary action from the police.

