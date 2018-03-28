Chelsea vs Tottenham TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge this weekend in the Premier League.

As the league reaches the final stretch – there is still plenty to play for – and in particular a place in next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea have endured a difficult run of results recently, and have seen their league form dissipate.

Antonio Conte’s men have lost three of their last five league matches, and are five points behind Spurs, so they will be desperate for a win.

What time is Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off?

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be held on Sunday, April 1.

The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 4pm.

Chelsea vs Tottenham TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 3.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs Tottenham team news

Thibaut Courtois (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (fatigue) are both expected to be fit for Sunday.

Alvaro Morata was left out of the Spain squad after being left out in recent weeks, however, he scored his first goal of 2018 against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud found the target for France during the international break so will be pushing for a start too.

Ross Barkley (hamstring) and David Luiz (ankle) are unlikely to feature.

Tottenham will be without striker Harry Kane, meaning Heung-min Son will lead the line again.

Erik Lamela has also impressed and is likely come in to take Son’s usual place on the left wing,

Harry Winks (ankle) is on the injury table.

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds

Chelsea – 13/10

Draw – 23/10

Tottenham – 9/4