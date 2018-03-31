“Quit rooting for Man United” – Red Devils are on verge of embarrassing record following Manchester City’s victory and fans cannot believe it

Manchester United could be on the verge of one of the most embarrassing weekends in the club’s history following a Manchester City result this weekend.

Following Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Everton this weekend they may now be able to win the title against Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably swept aside Everton today thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Everton did manage to register a consolation goal through Yannick Bolasie in the second-half but it was too little too late for Sam Allardyce’s side.

It now leaves Manchester City with the opportunity to clinch the Premier League title against Manchester United next weekend.

If so, it would surely be the ultimate insult to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United who have spent the vast majority of the season in the shadow of arch rivals Man City.

It makes it no easier for the Red Devils with Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola carrying a pre-existing rivalry form their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A victory next weekend however would makes it mathematically impossible for Manchester United (or any other side) to catch Man City before the season is finished.

Fans took to social media to react to the news. United fans are of course shaking at the thought of having to watch City clinch the title while some neutrals can’t contain the excitement at United being served the ultimate insult.

