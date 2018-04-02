Barcelona have crucial deadline to avoid losing teenage starlet, Man City could swoop

Barcelona have had an impressive ability to continue to produce quality young players, and Robert Navarro is one of the latest starlets to earn special praise.

The teenager has made a positive impression for the youth team, and with such a long way to go in his career, he’ll be expected to improve and mature into a top player.

Time will tell whether or not that happens with Barcelona, but according to Sport, the Catalan giants run the risk of losing him before they get the opportunity to find out.

It’s claimed that Barca have until April 12, Navarro’s 16th birthday, to renew his contract or potentially risk losing him to another side with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola specifically mentioned in the report.

Given the style of play and culture that the former Barcelona coach is trying to implement at the Etihad, it could be seen as a smooth transition for Navarro, although he’ll have to assess which club offers him the best chance of succeeding and playing regularly.

Naturally, that will now likely lead to a scramble to agree on new terms, assuming that Barcelona do rate him highly and envisage him becoming an important part of their long-term plans.

If not, then they face a difficult decision and the possibility of seeing him move elsewhere and flourish. As mentioned above, with the famous La Masia academy producing a conveyor belt of talent, it’s not going to be anything new for Barca to deal with, but they may want to keep hold of this starlet given the early promise that he has shown.