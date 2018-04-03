Juventus vs Real Madrid TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-finals this week as Juventus host Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2017 final.

The Old Lady will be looking to enact revenge over the holders in what promises to be an intriguing tie.

Los Blancos have a fantastic record in the Champions League and are on the hunt for a third successive title; they’ll be sure to be looking to grab a decisive away goal ahead of the second leg.

Interestingly, Real boss, Zinedine Zidane, returns to Juventus for the first time as a player or coach since leaving for Santiago Bernabeu in a world-record deal in 2001.

What time is Juventus vs Real Madrid kick-off?

Juventus host Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 3.

Juventus vs Real Madrid TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Juventus vs Real Madrid team news

Mehdi Benatia is suspended for the game, and Alex Sandro is a doubt as he recovers from injury.

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is also serving a suspension and Federico Bernardeschi is definitely out with an injury, however, Mario Mandzukic could feature.

As for Real, Nacho the only real doubt.

Juventus vs Real Madrid odds

Juventus – 9/4

Draw – 23/10

Real Madrid – 7/5