Why did Wenger take off Aubameyang against Southampton and is he injured?

Arsenal won an eventful tie against Southampton yesterday with Arsene Wenger rotating his squad heavily ahead of the crucial second leg Europa League tie against CSKA Moscow.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the scoresheet again for Gunners as he took his goals tally for the Gunners to six goals.

Aubameyang scored after intricate play from Danny Welbeck, to beat goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to the ball to score.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has sparkled for the north London outfit and has directly been involved in seven goals for his new club – the most of any player in their first seven outings.

However, some fans were left puzzled as to why manager Arsene Wenger took him off with 20 minutes to go – given he is ineligible to play in the Europa League.

Why did Wenger take off Aubameyang?