‘At least stadium will get filled’ – Man Utd, Man City fans troll each other over ground share report

Reports have suggested that Man Utd and Man City could share the Etihad while redevelopment work is done to Old Trafford, and fans have reacted with hilarious results.

The Manchester rivals have been battling over the Premier League title this season, with the Red Devils postponing City’s celebrations with their stunning comeback win at the Etihad last weekend.

Given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, it seems a strange idea that a potential ground share is even being considered, but given Man Utd’s limited options, it’s arguably the most sensible option.

According to The Sun, United have plans to expand the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand which would force them to leave Old Trafford while work is carried out.

With such limited options, the Etihad has been touted as a potential solution, and it’s added that although City wouldn’t rule out the idea, they could charge their rivals a significant amount of rent.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd press ahead with their redevelopment plans and in turn if City agree to allow them to use the Etihad while that work is done.

It’s not something that has been often seen in England, but as with AC Milan and Inter at the San Siro and Roma and Lazio with the Stadio Olimpico, it has has been shown in Europe that it can be done.

However, based on the reaction from many supporters below to the news, they don’t sound entirely thrilled about it while countless comments flooded in on Twitter mocking the opposition fanbase.

