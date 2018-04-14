Is Tottenham vs Man City on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Tottenham host Manchester City at Wembley with both sides needing points for different reasons.

Spurs would love three points to secure another season in the Champions League, whilst Man City will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League and take another step to Premier League glory.

City have endured their most turbulent time this season and will need to be at their best to beat Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Spurs beat Stoke last weekend 2-1, and avoiding defeat on Saturday evening will mark a new club-record unbeaten run of 15 games.

Harry Kane was controversially awarded the goal after it was initially given to Christian Eriksen and has attracted criticism from certain quarters.

When is Tottenham vs Man City and what time is kick-off?

Tottenham host Manchester City at Wembley with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Saturday, April 14.

Is Tottenham vs Man City on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Tottenham vs Man City team news

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier is a doubt as he struggling with fatigue.

Serge Aurier may start in his place, should he not start.

Manchester City will be without Fernandinho as the Brazilian serves the first of his two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero would be missing after suffering from a challenge from Man Utd’s Ashley Young.

John Stones (groin) is unlikely to feature and Benjamin Mendy (knee) has just only returned.

Tottenham vs Man City odds

Spurs – 17/10

Draw – 27/10

Man City – 13/8