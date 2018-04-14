Southampton vs Chelsea line-up: Who’s in the starting XI?

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League this Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues will be looking to turn their fortunes around having won just three Premier League games in 2018, with five defeats in their last eight top-flight matches – leaving them 10 points off of the top four.

Antonio Conte’s sit in 5th and drew 1-1 home against West Ham – further damaging their Champions League qualification hopes.

Alvaro Morata keeps his place upfront with Olivier Giroud once again on the bench.

Gary Cahill starts after his mistake last weekend and Andreas Christensen is in the side too.

Meanwhile, relegation threatened Southampton have lost three games in a row and go into the weekend sat in the relegation zone, but only two points from safety.

Former Saints and Blues player, Mark Hughes, takes charge of his first home game today.

Southampton vs Chelsea line-up

Southampton starting XI

Chelsea starting XI

Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 12pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app