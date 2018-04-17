Brighton vs Tottenham TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Brighton host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Spurs will be looking to consolidate 4th place in the Premier League and secure a Champions League place next season after losing to league champions Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Spurs lost 3-1 to City – their first in the league in 2018 – which ended a 14 game unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Brighton lost the M23 derby to Crystal Palace on Saturday and sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Chris Hughton’s side have enjoyed a positive campaign, but face a tricky run-in.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham and what time is kick-off?

Brighton will host Tottenham at the Amex Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 17.

Brighton vs Tottenham TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

Brighton have no new injury concerns so will field a similar line-up to the one that face Palace on Saturday.

Davy Propper remains suspended for the Seagulls, while Isiah Brown (ACL knee) and Steve Sidwell (back) both sidelined with long-term injuries.

Mauricio Pochettino could rotate his team ahead of the crucial FA Cup tie against Manchester Utd this weekend.

Serge Aurier and Heung-min Son could come in and Lucas Moura and Mousa Sissoko could be handed starting roles.

Danny Rose is struggling with a calf strain, while Harry Winks (ankle) and Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) are both sidelined.

Brighton vs Tottenham odds

Brighton – 6/1

Draw – 10/3

Tottenham – 8/15