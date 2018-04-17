Celta Vigo vs Barcelona lineups: Who’s in the starting XI as Messi left on bench?

Barcelona can take a step closer to winning the La Liga title when they take on Celta Vigo.

Barca will attempt to make it 33 games unbeaten in the league when they take on Juan Carlos Unzue’s side.

The Catalans are 11 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining after they defeated Valencia 2-1 on Saturday at the Nou Camp.

The big news is that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are on the bench as Ernesto Valverde rotates his side ahead of the Copa Del Rey final against Sevilla this weekend.

Lucas Digne starts whilst Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta are missing out through injury.

Valverde has made a host of changes with only Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho staying in the starting lineup from Saturday’s game against Valencia.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona lineups

Celta Vigo starting XI

Alvarez, Wass, Jonny, S Gomez, Roncaglia, Sisto, Lobotka, Sanchez, Mendez, M Gomez, Aspas.

Subs: Blanco, Fontas, Mazan, Cabral, Radoja, Boye, Mor.

Barcelona starting XI

Ter Stegen, Semedo, Digne, Mina, Vermaelen, D Suarez, Dembele, Coutinho, Paulinho, Gomes, Alcacer.

Subs: Cillessen, Alba, Vidal, Umtiti, Roberto, L Suarez, Messi

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona TV channel and steam

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will be on Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.