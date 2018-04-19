Arsenal vs West Ham TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Arsenal host West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger will be rotating his side as they have a crucial game against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday evening.

The Gunners will be looking to prepare for the match with a win after they lost to Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend, continuing their miserable run without a win on the road.

They will also be vary of the consequences for finishing 7th instead of 6th.

A team must enter the Europa League second qualifying round only 11 days after the World Cup has finished – with the first match scheduled for July 26.

As for the Hammers, they rescued a point against Stoke City on Monday night, they should be safe in the league, however they face a tricky run-in.

When is Arsenal vs West Ham and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal host West Ham at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1:30pm on Sunday, April 22.

Arsenal vs West Ham TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Arsenal vs West Ham team news

The Gunners will still be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the Armenian star suffered knee damage against CSKA.

Mohamed Elneny will be available after having his red card against Southampton overturned.

Long-term absentee Santi Cazorla is still out but may be offered a new deal in the summer.

James Collins could return for the Hammers, but Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang, Winston Reid and Sam Byram are all out.

Arsenal vs West Ham odds

Arsenal – 11/20

Draw – 15/4

West Ham – 5/1