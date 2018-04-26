It’s make or break for Arsenal as they face 2nd place La Liga side, Atletico Madrid, tonight.

Arsenal and Atletico have never played a competitive match in Europe together and it promises to be a pulsating encounter.

It’s a clash of styles for both sides as the Gunners look to give departing manager Arsene Wenger the perfect send-off.

Mohamed Elneny is out after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham and is in a battle to be fit for the World Cup.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also unavailable with a knee injury – though he is nearing a return.

Danny Welbeck continues in the starting XI and displaying good form recently.

Mesut Ozil comes in for Alex Iwobi after suffering from illness and Jack Wilshere returns after an ankle knock.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka start in midfield and David Ospina continues in goal.

Yesterday, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said Diego Costa could feature in the Europa League semi-final match at the Emirates.

The former Chelsea man is on the bench with Fernando Torres.

Antoine Griezmann starts upfront.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Arsenal XI

Here it is – our team for #AFCvATL pic.twitter.com/ok796dnSGH — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 26, 2018

Atletico Madrid XI

Is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.