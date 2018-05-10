West Ham host Manchester Utd in the Premier League tonight.

The hosts will be playing Premier League next season after they put in a brilliant performance against Leicester on Saturday to win 2-0, with goals from Joao Mario and captain Mark Noble.

In contrast, it was a trip to forget for Manchester Utd as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

Manager Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the performance of some of his players he started with, so there could be a number of changes made to his side.

The Red Devils require just a single point to secure 2nd place in the Premier League.

“We need a point to finish second,” said Mourinho.

“We need a point to say that only one team was better than us, we need a point to say that 18 teams were not as good as us. We need a point to prove that.”

When is West Ham vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

West Ham host Manchester United at the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Thursday, May 9.

Is West Ham vs Man Utd on TV and is there a live Stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Ham vs Man Utd team news

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the club’s last two league matches with an ankle injury but could return for the FA Cup final.

Alexis Sanchez also didn’t play against Brighton as he was carrying a slight knock but the Chilean should be available again in time to face David Moyes’ side, according to Goal.

Marouane Fellaini is also absent due to a muscular injury but Phil Jones returns to the squad.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

Marko Arnautovic will be fit after he was replaced as a precautionary measure during the win at Leicester.

Arnautovic has scored 10 league goals this season. Bobby Zamora was the last West Ham player to score 11 goals in a single Premier League season back in 2006-07.

The Sun also report that Javier Hernandez (knee), Michael Antonio, James Collins (both hamstring), Winston Reid (concussion), Pedro Obiang (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are all unavailable for the game.

West Ham vs Man Utd odds

West Ham – 18/5

Draw – 29/10

Man Utd – 4/5