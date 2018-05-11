West Ham vs Everton Live Stream, TV channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

West Ham host Everton in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

David Moyes’ men secured a draw against Man Utd on Thursday, after a goalless draw at the London Stadium in an uninspiring affair.

The Hammers secured their Premier League status for another season after they beat Leicester 2-0 last weekend.

Moyes’ contract expires this summer and plans to hold talks with the club if a common agreement can be made.

As for Everton, the build up has been dominated by the future of Wayne Rooney – who has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS.

When is West Ham vs Everton and what time is kick-off?

West Ham host Everton at the London Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST on Sunday, May 13.

West Ham vs Everton Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

West Ham vs Everton team news

Gylfi Sigurdsson has still not recovered from a knee operation but Mason Holgate (ankle) could be included in the squad.

Rooney (calf) and Theo Walcott (knee) missed last weekend’s draw at home to Southampton but could be in line for a recall – however – Rooney left training earlier because of his injury problem.

West Ham could still be without Javier Hernandez (knee) for their final Premier League game of the season after missing the last two games.

Pedro Obiang and James Collins back into his squad.

West Ham vs Everton odds

West Ham – 29/20

Draw – 5/2

Everton – 21/10