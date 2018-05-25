The agent of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has revealed the club have received two offers for the player recently linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Don Balon recently claimed United and Liverpool were among the clubs interested in Asensio, and the 22-year-old’s agent Horacio Gaggioli has been quoted as saying his client has been the subject of two £131million offers from unnamed Premier League clubs.

‘Real Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, of up to 150 million euros,’ he told Cadena SER, as quoted by Marca.

‘But the club turned them down.

‘He has an extraordinary future ahead of him.’

If recent speculation from Don Balon is to be believed, this strongly suggests United and Liverpool have indeed been in for Asensio going into this summer.

This would make sense given the needs of both clubs after somewhat mixed fortunes this season, with United in need of a bit more quality after finishing a distant second in the Premier League and losing the FA Cup final.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to truly replace Philippe Coutinho after his January move to Barcelona, and have been linked with Nabil Fekir by the Liverpool Echo.

Asensio would be a similar talent and looks like one capable of making an impact at a top Premier League side, even if he hasn’t always been a regular starter for Real Madrid.

The Spain international looks a top talent for the future and clubs would do well to snap him up if Real cannot assure him more playing time.