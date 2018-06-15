Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud: Real Madrid star accepts two-year suspended prison sentence and €18.8m fine

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly accepted a penalty from the Spanish tax authorities after a tax fraud case.

According to El Mundo, the Portugal international has agreed to pay a fine of €18.8million and a two-year suspended prison sentence, which means no jail time for him.

Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in world football but his off-the-pitch activities seem to have landed him in real trouble here.

It remains to be seen how this saga could affect the 33-year-old’s future in Madrid amid speculation that he could leave the club for a return to Manchester United.

AS have linked Ronaldo with both the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain, so troubles with his finances in Spain could end up proving enough to drive him away.

El Mundo states that Ronaldo’s fraud case relates to €150m in image rights that had been diverted into a tax haven.

Ronaldo will now want to put this behind him and focus on having a strong World Cup with the Portuguese national team this summer.