Amed SK player Mansur Calar has been given a lifetime ban from football after his shocking attack on Sakaryaspor’s Ferhat Yazgan.

As seen in the video below, the footage appears to show Calar use the object to poke his rival from behind first, before then using it around his throat.

The images further below show the effects of his attack, and it has now been confirmed that the Turkish football federation have taken action and opted to ban Calar for life.

The 33-year-old was also hit with a fine, but naturally, not being able to play again will hit him hard, but rightly so given the seriousness of his actions.

Yazgan went on social media after the incident calling on the authorities to take action, and it appears as though they certainly have and haven’t been lenient in the slightest.

