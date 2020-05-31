Worrying times for Real Madrid as their lack of summer transfer plans are revealed

There are few guarantees in football, but you can always bank on Real Madrid to throw some money around in the transfer market – even if they don’t actually need to.

Recent years have seen arrivals like Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Luka Jovic, and countless others, so it was always going to be interesting to see what they did this summer.

There’s been an obvious change in strategy which has seen them sign the most talented young players from around the world, but even they are expensive.

Astonishingly a report from The Daily Mail has indicated that the fans might have to brace themselves for no new arrivals at all.

They claim that they have been linked with moves for Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland, however they are actually set to sign no one after the scale of their financial issues were revealed.

They quote Marca in saying that Real are expected to make a loss of around €150m, so obviously that will impact their ability to spend.

It’s not clear if they might even be forced to sell some big names to cover for the loss, but if Real Madrid can’t sign anyone this summer, then it shows how quiet the market might actually be.