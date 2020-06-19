Barcelona starting XI vs Sevilla confirmed: Injury boost in defence but Ansu Fati misses out

Although Barcelona are still in the driving seat when it comes to the La Liga title race, they face a tough test tonight.

Sevilla are always strong at home so it will be interesting to see if they still have a home advantage when the fans aren’t there.

Barca go into the game knowing that failing to win will hand the advantage back to Real Madrid, and Zinedine Zidane’s side were impressive in their win over Valencia last night.

With that in mind, Here’s a look at Barcelona’s starting XI for tonight:

There’s some good news in Gerard Pique starting the game after he picked up a knock in their win over Leganes, but it’s surprising to see Braithwaite starting.

Ansu Fati was excellent in the midweek win and he stepped up when the team needed some inspiration, but he also limped off so it looks like he’s not fit enough to start.

Apart from that the line up is as strong as you might expect, and they know they will need to be on their game to take all three points.