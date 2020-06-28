Real Madrid XI vs Espanyol confirmed: Hazard and Benzema start, big chance for Isco to impress

Throughout this season Barcelona have always given the impression of a team who could drop points in any game, and recent draws with Sevilla and Celta may have ruined their chances of winning the title.

There’s still time for further twists, but Real Madrid have looked imperious since the break and are widely expected to win against bottom club Espanyol tonight.

Barca fans will have the strange situation of cheering on their city rivals tonight, and it was always going to be interesting to see if Zinedine Zidane rotated his side for the “easy” looking game.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the starting XI for Real tonight:

One of the most impressive things about Real since the break has been the combination of Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, with the Belgian looking back to his best and Benzema getting back among the goals.

The main talking point about the line up comes with Isco starting the game – he’s struggled to nail down a spot in the team this seasons and injuries have held him back, so hopefully he shows us what he can do.