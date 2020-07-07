Menu

“Get out of my club”: These Chelsea fans join Sky pundits in piling the criticism on Kepa

Football is a team game and it means a team can rally round a player when they are having a bad run of form, and the coach can adapt their tactics to allow someone to build up their confidence again.

The problem for goalkeepers is that this isn’t possible for them. Opposing teams will take more shots and pile even more pressure on them, and they have to play in the knowledge that any mistake will probably lead to a goal.

It’s probably harsh to completely write Kepa off, but his current situation at Chelsea is making it almost impossible for him, so a transfer might be his only option soon.

The pundits in Sky’s coverage were quick to pile on , as Jamie Carragher stated that “a lot of people don’t rate him” while Gary Neville insisted that he should’ve saved the shot that led to the Crystal Palace goal.

It’s not just the pundits who don’t rate him, as these fans have also taken to Twitter to confirm that they want him to leave:

It’s a shame for Kepa and it’s the perfect example of how a keeper just needs to leave once they lose the confidence of the fans and the coach.

It’s probably a case of damage limitation from Chelsea’s point of view as they try to protect his transfer value, so it might be best to drop him for the final games of the season.

