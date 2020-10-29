RB Leipzig asked Man City for an impromptu training session this morning after record defeat to Man United

RB Leipzig have plenty of haters in Germany for many reasons including a total lack of history, but that also means that it’s fairly easy for them to set club records.

They went down 5-0 at Old Trafford last night after Marcus Rashford tore them apart, and it sounds like the players and coaching staff are a bit shell-shocked from the defeat.

A report from German outlet Kicker confirmed that it was the heaviest defeat in their 11 year history, and it was so bad that Julien Nagelsmann reached out to Man City to use their training facilities before flying back to Germany today.

They go on to suggest that the coaching staff were up for most of the night as they tried to figure out exactly where they went wrong, but it could be simply explained as they stopped defending in the last 20 minutes.

It doesn’t sound like the training session was intended as a punishment for the players, but they have a big game on Saturday against fellow Champions League side Borussia Monchengladbach so it was mainly to try and help them recover and prepare.

A lot of fans had Leipzig down as the favourites to go through to the next round with PSG out of this group, so a lot of credit also needs to go to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men for a phenomenal performance.