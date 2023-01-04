Spanish football expert Fernando Kallas has reported today that young right-back Ivan Fresneda is on his way to join Newcastle United.

According to Kallas, Fresneda’s teammates and coaches at Valladaolid have said goodbye to the player as his transfer to Newcastle is seen as ‘done deal’.

Here’s what the journalist told Sky Sports this morning:

“He’s 18-year-old and he made a very good game over the weekend. He neutralised Vinicius Junior when Real Madrid played Valladolid. I heard the coach and his team-mates are already saying goodbye to him because it’s fairly a done deal that he’s going to Newcastle.

“He had conversations with Real Madrid and Barcelona. He’s a very young player, he’s been in the Spanish national team under-18s and under-17s too. He’s going to be a good player and he’s another example of how the Premier League are just dominating the market going after players in the big five leagues. It’s almost unfair right now.”