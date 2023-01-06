PIF have sent a warning to Newcastle regarding their transfer spending this summer.

Newcastle have been reasonably sensible with their spending so far despite their recent Saudi takeover.

Nobody can argue this strategy hasn’t worked as they sit in the Champions League spots of the Premier League.

Now, journalist Chris Waugh has claimed that he believes that PIF have sent Howe a clear message that Newcastle must continue to spend wisely this summer.

“Although Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen this month if possible with one or two Premier League-ready additions who can really aid their push for European football or whatever it may be, I think there is caution from other levels of the board, who are not against Newcastle signing someone – and they’re going to be flexible enough for if the right player at the right price becomes available, they may do a deal,” said Waugh, speaking to the Pod on the Tyne podcast.