Leeds United reportedly made an offer of €25 million to Angers SCO, and Napoli runs the risk of being priced out of the competition to sign Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Morocco became the first ever African nation to reach the semifinals, the 22-year-old was a revelation.

His contract is valid until June 2026, but Angers is having a terrible season in Ligue 1 and can’t hope to hold onto him.

According to reports, Napoli was willing to offer around €19 million, extras included, and leave Ounahi on loan in France until the end of the season.

But according to Telefoot, Leeds United has now joined the auction and is comfortably outbidding Napoli with €25 million on the table.