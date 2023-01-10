According to Sky Sports Germany, Georginio Rutter’s lawyers are already en route to the UK as Leeds United nears finalizing their second signing of the month.

According to Sky Germany, the player’s advisors are attempting to finalize the terms of a “crazy” contract.

The “lightning-fast” forward is anticipated to finish his medical within the next few days. The Whites are willing to pay a package of up to £35 million, including bonus payments for the striker.

The Whites previously acquired Max Wober from RB Salzburg, and they are currently nearing agreement on a contract with Rutter.

The Whites are willing to spend a lot of money to acquire the French forward, who is a highly-regarded young talent. Although he doesn’t have very spectacular scoring stats, he is a fantastic talent who, with the right coaching, has the potential to become a top player.